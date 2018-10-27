REPORT & PICTURES | Bailey the match-winner as Glenmuir pip Kells in seven goal thriller

NEFL Division Three

Glenmuir FC 4-3 Kells Celtic

Glenmuir FC won their first league game of the season, edging Kells Celtic in a cracker, on Friday night.

The Glens entered the game with their relegation rivals at the foot of the table and trailed on three occasions, but they levelled thrice before scoring the winner with 15 minutes to play.

In a crazy opening, all four first half goals arrived in the first quarter. Danny Mullen finished Glenmuir’s first to cancel out Kells’ earlier effort. However, within eight seconds of kick-off, the Meath men were back in front - a mix-up in the Blues’ backline allowing Kells to stab home.

Edgar Bitanius levelled, latching on to David McKenny’s long punt forward and finishing neatly, as the teams went to half-time on equal terms.

Kells regained the lead, though, with the goal of the night 10 minutes into the second half, but Kevin McArdle’s men turned it around. Mark McGeown finished from an acute angle - after good work by Seán Bailey - before Bailey put the Hoey’s Lane side ahead for the first time with a looping effort.

Kells pushed hard for a leveller in injury-time, but the Glens held out to ease their demotion worries.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Willie Kelly, Colm Matthews, Edgar Bitanius; Mark McGeown, Conall McArdle, David O’Donovan; Seán Bailey, Liam Cunningham, Danny Mullen

Subs: Ronan Molloy, Mark Molloy, Ashraf Bin Jamal