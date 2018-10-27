REPORT & PICTURES | Five goal Bay thump Navan to remain in Division Two title contention

NEFL Division Two

Bay FC 5-0 Navan Cosmos

Bay FC remain in Division Two title contention after a thumping home win over Navan Cosmos on Friday night.

Damien Bellew’s side led 3-0 after just 19 minutes with Gavin Donnelly swiftly putting them ahead, converting Kevin Scollon’s pinpoint delivery.

Scollon, Bay’s flying winger, made it three goals in three games a matter of minutes later, profiting from Donnelly’s pass, before the latter scored his second, lashing to the net.

Bay added the goal of the night before the break as the Navan ‘keeper was again left with no chance. A fine move, encompassing several one touch passes and livewire movement, ended with Alan McCartney neatly tucking the ball to the net.

Leading 4-0 at half-time, Bay added just one to their total in the second half. They emptied their bench and two of the subs, Mark Larkin and Quadri Olowo, combined with the latter finding the net.

With Woodview Celtic and Johnstown to come, two victories would secure Bay a title play-off, at the very least.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Pairic Browne, Joe Woods; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Kevin Scollon; Alan McCartney, Gavin Donnelly

Subs: Danann Killeen, Stephen McGuinness, Alfonso Crespo, Mark Larkin, Quadri Olowo