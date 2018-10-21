PICTURES & REPORT | McCormack scores twice as Redeemer beat Johnstown to go top of NEFL Division Two

NEFL Division Two

Redeemer Celtic 4-3 Johnstown

Redeemer Celtic set-up a mouthwatering Dundalk derby with Woodview Celtic next weekend with a 4-3 win over previously unbeaten Johnstown at Gorman Park on Sunday afternoon.

They overcame a sluggish start to prevail victorious in a seven goal thriller, where Kevin McCormack was on the scoresheet twice.

However, Redeemer had to come from behind after a defensive mishap gifted Johnstown an opener.

Paul Gartland hauled Redeemer level and a bullet of an effort from Andy McDermott from just inside the 18 yard box ensured the hosts led, 2-1, at the break.

Winger McCormack registered his first shortly after the interval as Redeemer looked to put the match to bed.

However, when Stephen Smith was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area, Johnstown reduced their deficit to the minimum from 12 yards.

McCormack stepped up again, though, getting the ball on the left before cutting in on his right foot and firing sweetly to the net from 30 yards.

Another penalty saw Johnstown reduce the arrears to one again. But Redeemer were worthy winners, holding out to move back to the table’s summit.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Andy McDermott, Paul Gartland, Niall Kelly, Stephen Smith; Martin Murphy, Dean McConnell, Ronan Mulholland, Kevin McCormack; Barry Carr, Liam McStravick

Subs: Ryan Duffy, Jamie O’Hare, Mickey Lawlor