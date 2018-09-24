REPORT & PICTURES | Woodview Celtic edge 7-goal thriller against Millmount to progress in Kilmessan Shield

Kilmessan Shield

Woodview Celtic 4-3 Millmount Celtic

Jason Myles scored twice off the bench as Woodview Celtic advanced to the second round of the Kilmessan Shield in Muirhevnamor on Sunday afternoon.

While producing far from their most accomplished display, Conor Macken’s men were the deserving winners in a match which is not likely to last long in the memory, despite producing seven goals.

Striker Niall Mackin put the hosts ahead midway through a fairly eventless first half, where Woodview enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

However, Millmount emerged with intent for the second half and levelled within 10 minutes of the restart.

That served to liven the Division Two title chasers up somewhat with Macken restoring their advantage on 65 minutes.

Then came Myles’ double as he made a significant impact having come in for Mackin up front. His brace put the tie to bed and Woodview 4-1 to the good.

Millmount didn’t roll over, though, pulling two goals back. But they failed to threaten a third as Woodview sleepwalked to full-time, earning progression as a result.

Next up for the ‘View is a crucial league clash against bottom-of-the-table Navan Cosmos.

Woodview Celtic: Pádraig Gorham; John Duffy, Shane Taaffe, Daniel Mulligan, Stephen Begley; Conor Macken; Robert Mackin, Kyle Carroll, Dennis Cholach, Deane Browne; Niall Mackin

Subs: Jason Myles, Conor Mackin, Liam Lindsay, Brendan McGuinness, Cian Kearney