PICTURES | Paul O'Callaghan and Shane McGuinness claim Scratch Cup glory at Dundalk Golf Club

Paul O’Callaghan won the Intermediate Scratch Cup and Shane McGuinness won the Minor Scratch Cup on Sunday after both shot rounds of 84.

O’Callaghan (11) shot a superb back nine score of 38, two over par, to claim the intermediate title on countback from David Smyth (3) with competition sponsor Ultan Herr a shot further back in third having edged out Andrew Coburn and Eamon McEneaney on countback.

O’Callaghan admitted he was a surprised winner as he went out in 46 after a front nine that saw his only pars come at the sixth and ninth and included a triple bogey six at the par three fifth and a double bogey at the second.

However, his round was sparked into life by a birdie four at the par five 10th and he followed that up with a par at the 11th before paring the final four holes for an overall score of 84 and a narrow win.

Shane McGuinness (18) shot a similar score to take the Minor Scratch Cup sponsored by the Park Café and he owed his victory to a stunning front nine which saw him roll in six pars and three bogeys for a 40.

McGuinness then came home in 44 as he shot three more pars and was unlucky to double bogey the par five 12th when his six iron second shot rolled up the green and into the water behind.

He also double bogeyed the 18th which was playing into a strong wind, but those lapses didn’t cost him as he comfortably took the title by four shots from Seán O’Sullivan (18) with Seán Quigley (17) two shots further back on 90, having edged out Barry O’Hanrahan (18) on countback for third place.

The intermediate nett prize went to David Carins (16) who finished with a level par 72, while Peter Kenny (23) took the minor nett with a 73.

Sunday, July 1 - Dundalk Intermediate Scratch Cup (11-16) – Overall: Paul O’Callaghan (11) 84/38, David Smyth (13) 84, Ultan Herr (13) 85/41, Andrew Coburn (11) 85/43, Eamonn McEneaney (15) 85. Nett: David Cairns (16) 72. CSS: 73.

Sunday, July 1 - Dundalk Minor Scratch Cup (17-28) - Overall: Shane McGuinness (18) 84, Seán O’Sullivan (18) 88, Seán Quigley (17), 90/42, Barry O’Hanrahan (18) 90. Nett: Peter Kenny (23) 73/35.

Wednesday, June 27 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: John Copas (27) 41/23pts, Category 1 (0-12): Brian Mernagh (12) 36/19pts, Alan Hurley (5) 36/18pts. Category 2 (13–19): Declan Conlon (19) 38pts, Bobby McCarthy (16) 36/19pts. Category 3 (20+): Desmond Malone (28) 41pts, Gerry Murphy (23) 37pts. Best Gross: Alan Hurley (5) 31pts. Juvenile: Chris Clarke (23) 39pts. CSS 72/36pts.