Hearty's brace helps Quay to complete U14 Schoolboys double after Cup final win against Rock

U14 Dundalk FC Cup final

Quay Celtic 3-1 Rock Celtic

Scott Hearty was the hero as Quay Celtic lifted the U14 Cup in the scorching midday heat at Bellew Park on Sunday.

The attacker struck early and late in the first half as Chris Malone's side completed the league and cup double.

He opened the scoring in the first minute, converting the loose ball after Rock 'keeper Niall Brennan had stopped Kieran McArdle's fine effort.

The early goal gave Quay the edge and despite Rock going close to a leveller through Seán Reynolds, it took a goalline intervention from Jai Akhal to deny McArdle from extending the lead.

Hearty and Sam Malone had opportunities as the Clancy Park boys maintained their control of affairs and they grabbed a crucial second goal just before the interval when Hearty was on hand to profit from another Brennan save as he slotted the rebound home.

Undeterred, Rock battled from the beginning of the second half and ought to have been awarded a penalty when Benji Dada went over in the box, but it wasn't long before they halved the deficit. A long-range effort from Mark Leavy squirmed past the unfortunate Daniel Shields, in goal for Quay.

Cronan McCabe’s charges played with more urgency thereafter as Seán Gartland's influence over proceedings continued to grow.

Akhal came close to an equaliser, only to see his header bounce off the 'bar. Again, two minutes from time, Rock broke forward with Nathan Todd finding Evan Durnin who rushed clear on goal. However, despite beating the advancing Shields, his shot went agonisingly wide of the post.

And, from the resultant kick-out, Quay scored their third goal when Jack Waters shook off the challenge of Akhal before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Quay Celtic: Daniel Shields, Morgan Tobin, Sam Malone, Evan Wynne, Tiernan Cassidy, Kieran McArdle, Cathal Bradley, Conor Devlin, Óisín Coleman, Jack Watters, Scott Hearty, Jack McArdle, Conall O’Callaghan, Nathan Quinn

Rock Celtic: Niall Brennan, Darragh O’Gradaigh, Seán Gartland, Jai Akhal, Seán Reynolds, Barra Duffy, Dylan Simpson, Nathan Todd, Evan McEnteggart, Mark Leavy, Benji Dada, Evan Durnin, Sebastian McGeough, Thomas McNamara, Ronan O’Callaghan

Referee: Colm McConville. Assistants: Eoin Quigley and Paddy White