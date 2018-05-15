DRAW & PICTURES | 2018 Louth ladies club championship draw

Louth LGFA Club Championship Draws
LGFA
The draw for the Louth ladies club championships took place in the Ardee, St. Mary's clubrooms last night.
Draw in full
Senior
Group A
St. Mochta's
St. Bride's
Roche Emmets/Na Piarsaigh
Stabannon Parnells
Geraldines
Group B
Kilkerley Emmets/Dowdallshill
Newtown Blues
Cooley Kickhams
St. Kevin's
Intermediate
Group A
Dreadnots
Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets
O’Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunkett's
St. Patrick's
Clan na Gael
Group B
Naomh Fionnbarra
St. Fechin's
Glyde Rangers
Mattock Rangers
Junior
O’Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunkett's vs Hunterstown Rovers
Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan went along to take some photos.
