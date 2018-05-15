DRAW & PICTURES | 2018 Louth ladies club championship draw

The draw for the Louth ladies club championships took place in the Ardee, St. Mary's clubrooms last night.

Draw in full

Senior

Group A

St. Mochta's

St. Bride's

Roche Emmets/Na Piarsaigh

Stabannon Parnells

Geraldines



Group B

Kilkerley Emmets/Dowdallshill

Newtown Blues

Cooley Kickhams

St. Kevin's



Intermediate

Group A

Dreadnots

Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets

O’Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunkett's

St. Patrick's

Clan na Gael



Group B

Naomh Fionnbarra

St. Fechin's

Glyde Rangers

Mattock Rangers



Junior

O’Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunkett's vs Hunterstown Rovers

Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan went along to take some photos.