Louth LGFA Club Championship Draws

DRAW & PICTURES | 2018 Louth ladies club championship draw

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The draw for the Louth ladies club championships took place in the Ardee, St. Mary's clubrooms last night.

Draw in full

Senior
Group A
St. Mochta's
St. Bride's
Roche Emmets/Na Piarsaigh
Stabannon Parnells
Geraldines


Group B
Kilkerley Emmets/Dowdallshill
Newtown Blues
Cooley Kickhams
St. Kevin's


Intermediate
Group A
Dreadnots
Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets
O’Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunkett's
St. Patrick's
Clan na Gael


Group B
Naomh Fionnbarra
St. Fechin's
Glyde Rangers
Mattock Rangers


Junior
O’Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunkett's vs Hunterstown Rovers

Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan went along to take some photos.