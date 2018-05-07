Schoolboys Football

REPORT & PICTURES | Dundalk Schoolboys League win U13 Tab Cup

Dundalk Schoolboys League

Brian McGuinness

Reporter:

Brian McGuinness

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Schoolboys League were the outright winners of the U13 Tab Cup, played today in Bellew Park and in Clancy Park.

Dundalk were comfortable 4-0 winners over the South Dublin Schoolboys League in the final after beating the Cavan/Monaghan Schoolboys League in the semi-final 3-1 with goals from Cian Walsh (Rock Celtic), Seán Callaghan (Ardee Celtic) & Liam O’Connor (Glenmuir Utd).

The South Dublin league beat the Wicklow league 2-0 in Clancy Park earlier in the day in the other semi-final. The four Dundalk goals were scored by Ardee Celtic players with a hat-trick by Tadgh McDonnell and the fourth by Callaghan.

Dundalk Schoolboys League Under 13 representative squad:

1.       Andrew Wogan Ardee Celtic

2.       Cian Walsh          Rock Celtic

3.       Conor Callan       Shamrocks

4.       Conor Crawley   Quay Celtic

5.       Cormac Mallon  Bellurgan Utd

6.       Daniel Brogan    Glenmuir Utd

7.       Diarmuid Reilly     Shamrocks

8.       Eoin Kenny         Rock Celtic

9.       Eoin Maguire     Quay Celtic

10.   Francis Lynch     Rock Celtic

11.   James Maguire  Ardee Celtic

12.   Kyle Murphy      Bellurgan Utd

13.   Liadan Clynch     Bellurgan Utd

14.   Liam O’Connor  Glenmuir Utd

15.   Liam O’Hanlon  Glenmuir Utd

16.   Luke O’Connell  Quay Celtic

17.   Oisin McBride    Quay Celtic

18.   Patrick Barry       Quay Celtic

19.   Robert Kilgallen Glenmuir Utd

20.   Ryan Doran         Rock Celtic

21.   Sean Callaghan  Ardee Celtic

22.   Tadhg McDonnell Ardee Celtic

Managers: Eamon O’Hagan & Cathal O’Hagan, Physio Sean O’Hanlon.