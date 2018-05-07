REPORT & PICTURES | Dundalk Schoolboys League win U13 Tab Cup

Dundalk Schoolboys League were the outright winners of the U13 Tab Cup, played today in Bellew Park and in Clancy Park.

Dundalk were comfortable 4-0 winners over the South Dublin Schoolboys League in the final after beating the Cavan/Monaghan Schoolboys League in the semi-final 3-1 with goals from Cian Walsh (Rock Celtic), Seán Callaghan (Ardee Celtic) & Liam O’Connor (Glenmuir Utd).

The South Dublin league beat the Wicklow league 2-0 in Clancy Park earlier in the day in the other semi-final. The four Dundalk goals were scored by Ardee Celtic players with a hat-trick by Tadgh McDonnell and the fourth by Callaghan.

Dundalk Schoolboys League Under 13 representative squad:

1. Andrew Wogan Ardee Celtic

2. Cian Walsh Rock Celtic

3. Conor Callan Shamrocks

4. Conor Crawley Quay Celtic

5. Cormac Mallon Bellurgan Utd

6. Daniel Brogan Glenmuir Utd

7. Diarmuid Reilly Shamrocks

8. Eoin Kenny Rock Celtic

9. Eoin Maguire Quay Celtic

10. Francis Lynch Rock Celtic

11. James Maguire Ardee Celtic

12. Kyle Murphy Bellurgan Utd

13. Liadan Clynch Bellurgan Utd

14. Liam O’Connor Glenmuir Utd

15. Liam O’Hanlon Glenmuir Utd

16. Luke O’Connell Quay Celtic

17. Oisin McBride Quay Celtic

18. Patrick Barry Quay Celtic

19. Robert Kilgallen Glenmuir Utd

20. Ryan Doran Rock Celtic

21. Sean Callaghan Ardee Celtic

22. Tadhg McDonnell Ardee Celtic

Managers: Eamon O’Hagan & Cathal O’Hagan, Physio Sean O’Hanlon.