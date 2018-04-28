REPORT & PICTURES | Bay defeat Dromin in U13 Schoolboys League decider

Dundalk Schoolboys League

Bay United 4-1 Dromin Juveniles

Bay United were crowned U13 Division One champions after a convincing 4-1 win over rivals Dromin Juveniles on the Road Road on Saturday morning.

The hosts just needed a point to claim to league title with their only defeat throughout a magnificent season being a 2-1 away reverse to Dromin in the first round of the league.

Dromin, for their part, had also only suffered one defeat, a 5-1 loss away to Bay, but they did suffer a setback in their last game; a 3-3 draw with Quay Olympic in Clancy Park last Wednesday.

Dromin made a positive start to this game with Josh Finlay and Charlie Whelan threatening in the opening stages, but it was the home side who broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when team captain Seán Brennan headed home a pin-point cross by Abraham Badmus.

Player of the match, CJ McMahon was very influential in midfield for Bay and he set up goal number two when his pass found Conor Crichton who quickly found the bottom corner of the net.

Dromin responded almost immediately with a low shot from Jamie Maher being well-saved by Raivis Krummins, however, they reduced the deficit one minute before half-time when Jack Regan drilled a shot home after a delightful pass from Whelan.

The match took a turn in the advantage of the hosts 15 minutes into the second half when Donal Lavery nipped in front of the Dromin ‘keeper Fiachra Farrell to slot home a cross by Donal Crichton.

Bay were unbeaten on their own turf all season and they soon extended their lead when McMahon made it 4-1 with a brilliant curling effort from 25 yards to find the top corner.

Bay United: Raivis Krummins, Diarmuid Kelly, Bill Biekou, Lee Hoey, Seán Brennan, CJ McMahon, Abraham Badmus, Jamie Fealy, Conor Crichton, Daniel Gregory, Destiny Ezeke, Preston Keating, Michael Houston, Donal Lavery, Ben Fagbemi, Josh Ucheboh, Tom Mahon, Said Lamrani

Dromin United: Fiachra Farrell, Sam Maguire, Cillian Byrne, Jack Skepes, Matthew Wynne, Jack Regan, Charlie Whelan, Robbie Matthews, Cain Callaghan, Josh Finlay, Jamie Maher, Ben Gogan, Ryan Maher, Cian Brennan, Ciarán Dunn, Neney Griffin, Rigar Doyle

Referee: Colin Halligan