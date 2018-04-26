Avenue Rovers claim Pool League Division One title by beating Commercial Classico's

Avenue Rovers clinched the Tuborg Pool League Division One title on Monday night, defeating Commercial Classico's 3-1.

Captain Pat Brady had the honour of securing a deserved victory for his side with his game four win over Paddy Hoey which put Rovers into an unassailable lead.

Rovers never trailed in the encounter after Wayne Rogers capitalised on some uncharacteristic mistakes by Dominic O'Connor to put them one point to the good. However, Marty Ferrigan drew the match level, edging a close encounter with Declan Brady.

But that was to be as good as it got for Classico's as Paul Kelly defeated Justin McArdle and Brady overcame Hoey to claim the championship.

Shield

Meanwhile, Castle Bar Rejects and Blue Anchor will meet in the Shield final after both teams came through their respective semi-final ties.

Castle Bar defeated Commercial Exiles, 3-1, despite Paul Ruane giving the Exiles an early lead. Wins from David McQuillan, Bryan Crowe and Colin Byrne - who showed clinical instincts to deny Exiles captain Liam Johnston - secured the Rejects' a place in the decider.

In a dramatic comeback, Blue Anchor battled from 2-0 down against Avenue Avengers to overcome their lower league opponents. John Toner and Shane Garvey had the Avengers on the verge of a shock victory, but Patrick McArdle, Peter O'Hagan and Barry Keane (captain) put Blue Anchor through.