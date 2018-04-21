McAreavey scores only goal as Muirhevnamor celebrate U17 Schoolboys title with another win

U17 League

Muirhevnamor 1-0 St. Dominic's

Cody McAreavey’s goal a minute before half-time saw U17 champions elect Muirhevnamor secure a narrow win over St. Dominic's in their final league game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The home side had secured the league title several weeks ago and were unbeaten all season, their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Ardee Celtic in October.

However, St. Dominic's, for their part, will wonder how they lost this game as they pushed the champions all the way in a very entertaining clash.

Patrick Nicholson almost opened the scoring after only three minutes, but was denied by the crossbar and, at the other end, Cain Bromley was bundled over in the penalty area with referee Colin Halligan waving away the appeals.

Indeed, the visitors had another spot-kick appeal dismissed in the seventh minute when Fintan Brady was pushed off the ball by 'Mor 'keeper Precious Kent.

The Friary side maintained their dominance, going close when Jack Barron's brilliantly struck free-kick crashed off the 'bar.

However, the hosts took the lead on 39 minutes when a mix-up between McBride and 'keeper Jack McKenna gifted McAreavey with the simple task of rolling the ball into the empty net.

Muirhevnamor looked to secure the game early in the second half, McAreavey went close with a free-kick and Moyo Badun should have scored after clever work by Nicholson, but Badun’s shot struck the post.

The game then took a twist when the home side were reduced to 10 players after Michael Stokes received his marching orders for a second yellow card and shortly after St. Dominic's were somehow denied another penalty after a blatant push by Conal Doyle on Brady.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure in search of a goal with Brady and Bromley going close, but, in the end, it was Muirhevnamor who almost added to their lead when Nicholson set-up Samuel Olatunbasun. His effort, though, flashed inches wide.

League chairman Michael Dillon presented the trophy to Muirhevnamor captain Seán Hill and congratulated the team and staff for their brilliant effort and performance over the season.

Muirhevnamor: Precious Kent, Isaac Okaide, David Ekperuoh, Conal Doyle, Óisín Morrow, Cody McAreavey, Michael Stokes, Kiitan Amao, Uche Ibeah, Patrick Nicholson, Moyo Badun, Seán Hill, Seán Flanagan, Oboon Onuorah, Dami Abagun, Samuel Olatunbasun

St. Dominic's: Jack McKenna, Mark Lee, Darren Matthews, Tom McBride, David Jackson, Fintan Brady, Cain Bromley, Cathal McElroy, Brian Brady, Aaron Fretwell, Aaron Crawford, Jack Barron

Referee: Colin Halligan