Division One
IN PICTURES | Clan na Gael vs Sean O'Mahony's
Arthur Kinahan was at last night's Dundalk derby in Division One
A Robbie Curran-inspired Clan na Gael edged town rivals Sean O'Mahony's in Division One on Friday night.
The midfielder scored nine times in all as Mark McCann's men withstood a late fightback from the Point Road charges to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.
The Democrat was out in force at the match with Arthur Kinahan providing the snaps!
