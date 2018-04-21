Division One

IN PICTURES | Clan na Gael vs Sean O'Mahony's

Arthur Kinahan was at last night's Dundalk derby in Division One

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Robbie Curran-inspired Clan na Gael edged town rivals Sean O'Mahony's in Division One on Friday night.

The midfielder scored nine times in all as Mark McCann's men withstood a late fightback from the Point Road charges to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Democrat was out in force at the match with Arthur Kinahan providing the snaps!