St. Peter's AC Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year, Harry O'Reilly, receiving his award from Brendan Rogers, club chairman, at the club's awards night in St. Josephs' clubrooms in Dromiskin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

St. Peter's AC U16 and over Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Gabriel Bell, receiving his award from Brendan Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Dearbhla Allen, St. Peter's Girls Cross County Athlete of the Year, receiving her award from Brendan Rogers, club chairman. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Mark Litchfield, St. Peter's AC Boys U16 Track and Field Athlete of the Year, receiving his award from Brendan Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Niamh Brady, St. Peter's U16 Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year receiving her award from Brendan Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Tom McGrane, St. Peter's AC Masters Athlete of the Year, receiving his award from Brendan Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Kathleen McConnon presenting the St. Peter's Jumps Award for Emily Rogers to her father Brendan Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Isobelle Fitzpatrick, winner of the Richardson Shield award, with club chairman Brendan Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Orla McLoughlin, winner of the St. Peter's AC Angela McDonnell award, receiving her honour from Brendan Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Dearbhla Allen receiving the Maria Mackin Award for the most improved performer in the club from the sponsor, Maria Mackin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)