Late winner for Shamrocks as they pip Dromin in the U14 Schoolboys League

U14 Premier Division

Shamrocks 2-1 Dromin Juveniles

Peter McLoughlin struck a late winner on Wednesday night to hand Shamrocks their second win of the season, against Dromin Juveniles at Bellew Park.

The visitors will feel hard done by with the result as they enjoyed the better share of possession, but Shamrocks showed huge commitment, especially in the second half, to take all three points to Fatima.

Dromin burst out of the traps and Cameron Maher, Lorcan Callaghan and Callum Woods all tested Seán Brown in the first 15 minutes. It was no surprise when Dromin scored on 16 minutes when Maher’s first time half volley from 25 yards out flew past Brown.

The sides were level just three minutes later after a rare Shamrocks attack ending with Alex Tugulea pouncing on a weak back pass before going around Dromin ‘keeper Josh Lynch and slotting into the empty net.

The equaliser gave the Shamrocks players confidence and James O’Connor almost gave them the lead on the half-hour mark when he got in behind the Dromin defence, but Lynch raced off to win the ball.

At the start of the second half, Dromin set about trying to regain their earlier rhythm with Maher firing inches wide of the post and minutes later Tomas Guinaa should have scored but fired over. Lorcan Callaghan was next to try his luck for Dromin, but he was denied by a fine save from Brown.

Shamrocks also created chances with John Hodgers and Jamie Joyce going close. The game was now there for either side to win and with seven minutes left it was Shamrocks who grabbed the winner when James O’Connor set up McLoughlin who slotted into the bottom corner.

Shamrocks: Seán Brown, TJ Murtagh, Nathan Smith, Gareth O’Hare, Jake Mackin, Jamie Joyce, Kaylem Casey, Alex Tugulea, James O’Connor, Peter McLaughlin, Ciarán Lindsay, John Hodgers, Ben Gorman, Stephen Myles, Seán Connolly

Dromin Juveniles: Josh Lynch, Adam Cromwell, Keelan Maher, Cian Martin, Jack Regan, Sam Sherman, Cameron Maher, Adam Cromwell, Emmet Connor, Ronan Duff, Lorcan Callaghan, Tomas Guinaa, Calum Woods

Referee: Peter Burns jnr.