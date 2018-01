Deane Browne celebrates his second goal against Rossin Rovers. on Sunday. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview’s Shea McArdle gets away from Dylan Maguire of Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Stephen Begley and Ian Connor of Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Stephen Begley's goalbound shot for Woodview is blocked by Rossin's Alan Conlon. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Barry Carr. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Barry Carr rifles his side's opening goal home from 40-yards. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Paul McArdle congratulates goalscorer Barry Carr. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic 'keeper Pádraig Gorham. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Rossin Rovers' Jack Lawlor beats Woodview 'keeper Pádraig Gorham to the ball. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic player/manager Conor Macken. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview's Deane Browne shoots home his first goal in the victory over Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Stephen Begley congratulates Deane Browne after he put Woodview 3-1 in front against Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Conor Macken congratulates team mate Deane Browne on his first goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Barry Carr wins this header for Woodview. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Conor Macken. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Dylan Thornton and Ian Connor of Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Caolan Dines of Woodview Celtic and Ben Hilliard of Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Barry Carr scores his second goal against Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Barry Carr celebrates his second goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Barry Carr celebrates his second goal with Stephen Begley. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Ben Hilliard of Rossin Rovers and Caolan Dines of Woodview. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Rossin Rovers' Ian Connor and Ben Hilliard attempt to shackle Caolan Dines of Woodview. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Paul McArdle and Francis Marry of Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic's Deane Browne puts away his second goal against Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic goalscorer Deane Browne and Conor Macken celebrate. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Barry Carr completes his hat-trick for Woodview Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Barry Carr celebrates scoring a hat-trick for Woodview Celtic against Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview's Barry Carr and Ben Hilliard of Rossin Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview's Barry Carr and Jim Marry of Rossin. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)