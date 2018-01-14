Dundalk RFC/Ardee RFC U18's put in three-try performance away to Clontarf U18's

Dundalk RFC/Ardee RFC U18 boys travelled to Clontarf on Sunday morning hoping to capitalise on last week’s win in the Metro League game.

And, while both sides took their time to get started, it was the visitors who were dominant with centre David Murdock giving them an early lead, finishing an attacking move which saw him race forward with Jack Connolly on his left shoulder. Gavin Farrell expertly knocked over the conversion from a difficult angle.

However, Dundalk/Ardee had to absorb some pressure after this and the fact that they did so is testament to the players who travelled, especially in the absence of several squad members.

On the breakaway, Cathal Purcell made a blistering run in to Clontarf territory and with a superbly executed pass to hooker Zak Coan, Dundalk/Ardee ran in their second try in quick succession with Coan crashing over.

Murdock added his second try of the match before the finish, but, despite their prolific attack, the Louth boys came up just short at the finish.

However, the talent on show was certainly not in question with the futures of both Dundalk RFC and Ardee RFC looking bright.