Dundalk RFC's Jonathan Gray attempts to close down this box-kick. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk RFC's Jonathan Gray attempts to close down this box-kick. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk RFC player/coach Mike Walls celebrates his try. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk RFC player/coach Mike Walls celebrates his try. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)