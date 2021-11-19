MISSING PERSON: Gardaí renew appeal for missing 32 year old man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Stephen Cunningham who is missing from Ballybrit, Galway.

Stephen is described as being approximately 6' 2" in height with a thin build, blue eyes, sandy/blond hair and may have a beard/unshaven.

Based on investigations to date Stephen was seen at Gannons Filling Station, Belclare, Westport on November 5, (CCTV images) and again at Dunnes Stores, Briar Hill, Galway on November 6 (CCTV images).

Stephen was wearing a waist length cream/ beige hooded jacket, blue jeans and beige shoes.

On November 10 Stephen's car, Silver Volkswagen Passat, 08G3521, was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross, Galway, it is believed this car may have been parked in this location since November 7, 2021.

An Garda Síochána continue to carry out extensive multi-agency searches in this area.

Gardaí and Stephen's family are concerned for his welfare.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to landowners in the Bunnakill, Maam Cross area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their land.

Any person with any information on Stephen's whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.