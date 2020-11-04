Painstaking model work brings Dundalk railway era to life

GALLERY ABOVE

It took thousands of hours to create this impressive model of the old Dundalk Railway Works.

The model of the famous railway workshops in town that served the Great Northern Railway was painstakingly created by the Model Railway Society of Ireland.

The intricate model of the Dundalk railway works was built by members of the Model Railway Society of Ireland over a period of seven years and took an estimated three thousand hours of work to create.

The Model Railway Society of Ireland’s secretary Ed Fahey said: “The buildings were modelled from plans, drawings and old photographs.

“Most of the red brick buildings are still there and we went and visited them and stood outside and measured the bricks and counted them to get the size of the building.

“We also recently got to go into one of the buildings, which was great.

“We had to scale the model to fit the space we had available.”

The model of the Dundalk Works is a 4mm/1ft representation of the railway workshops in town that were built in 1871 and closed in 1958.

Modellers licence has been used to reduce the overall size to the space available which is 19ft.

The buildings facing onto the main line are to scale but the space between them has been reduced, also the east-west width has been reduced by 50%, according to the Model Railway Society of Ireland’s Facebook page.

The model of the Dundalk railway works was to be part of the Model Railway Society of Ireland’s annual exhibition at St Paul’s Hall in Raheny, Dublin at the weekend, which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

Instead it was part of a Virtual Exhibition on the society’s Facebook page.

Ed said: “We tagged the Dundalk Railway Heritage Society in our post of the model of the Dundalk works and it got over 15,000 views, which is great.

“The model is in storage at the moment, but we hope to display it once the pandemic is over.

“In 2021 it will be the 150th anniversary of the Dundalk railway works, but due to Covid-19 we won’t be able to have an exhibition to mark it but hopefully we will be able to put it on display in 2023 for the 65th anniversary of the closing of the Dundalk Railway Works.”