PHOTOS: ‘Bridge Street remains very much the lower end of Dundalk’

“Dundalk contains some good shops, and many good or tolerable houses, yet it is far from having an attractive interior, and is burdened and filthified, as much as not a few second-rate Irish towns.”

This, as published in The Parliamentary Gazetteer, published around 1845, was not intended to be derogatory. It was a simple statement of fact that was echoed in more than one local newspaper in those times of a terrible famine in Ireland.

Compared to what it was like for most of the 20th century Dundalk is almost litter free but in comparison to the almost pristine Blackrock the expression ‘chalk and cheese’ comes to mind.

Admittedly the centre of town looks far better than it has done for quite a few years with most of the ugly eyesores getting a much needed makeover but in other areas of town time seems to have stood still.

In spite of a figure in the region of €6m being spent on what essentially seems to be little more than new paving stones and underground piping, reportedly there was not enough money to continue the work into Bridge Street which, in spite of having many good houses and shops, behind the painted smile of the magnificent mural of Brigid, Goddess /Saint is still very much burdened and filthified.

Still very much the lower end of Dundalk.