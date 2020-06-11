PHOTOS: Dundalk Brownies get their lockdown reading fix

The members of Knockbridge Brownies got a chance to keep in touch with the organisation when they got their copy of the Trefoil News magazine recently.

The in-house magazine is usually for group leaders but the latest edition was circulated to all members to give them ideas for activities and badge work to fill their lockdown days.

Members of the group were eager to get their hands on Trefoil News and they happily posed with their magazines in their uniforms.

Check out our brilliant gallery above!