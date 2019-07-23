Pictures
PHOTOS: Great scenes as European silver medalist and Dundalk athlete Kate O'Connor returns home
Gallery
There were great scenes at Dublin airport this morning as Dundalk's European silver medalist Kate O'Connor returned home from the European U20 Championships in Sweden.
St Gerard's club woman Kate won her silver in the heptathlon event and in the process became the first Irish athlete to earn a medal at an international heptathlon event.
