Dundalk parents honoured at special DkIT event

There were celebrations last Friday for 47 local parents who graduated after successfully completing the Incredible Years Parent Programme.

At a special event at Dundalk Institute of Technology they where joined by family and friends.

The Genesis Programme oversees the delivery of the Incredible Years suite of programmes through the ABC (Area Based Childhood) Programme and the CLI (The Changing Lives Initiative) Programme.

The Genesis Programme’s Dundalk Area Coordination Team (ACT) hosted the event

The following experienced Group Leaders facilitated the programmes: Muirne Lawlor (St. Joseph’s National School), Gillian Plunkett, Annemarie Ó Murchú (The Changing Lives Initiative), Carol Ann White ( Scoil Eoin Baiste), Nora Donaghy, Siobhán McDonald (The Changing Lives Initiative), Sandra Farrell (The Changing Lives Initiative)

Dr. Sean McDonnell, an Incredible Years Mentor who works with Archways, gave a keynote speech giving his unique perspective on the important role parents’ play. Parents representing all those graduating from the five groups also spoke very emotively about the positive impact the programme has had on their families.

Members of the Dundalk ACT including representatives from the local schools, early years services, Community Groups, TUSLA and the HSE joined the graduating parents in their celebrations.

Another notable presentation on the day was a special presentation to Annette MhicArdaíl, Principal at Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan, who is retiring at the end of this school year. Annette has been a key driver of the Incredible Years in Dundalk since the programme the introduction of the programme to the area in 2008.

Parents who completed the ADHD focussed programme delivered through The Changing Lives Initiative said: “Incredible Years has changed our families life’s for the better, realising that we are the calm in our children’s storm has been one of the biggest realisations for our group” and “I found the group fantastic. It really helped. The support and advice I received was brilliant, especially with three kids with additional needs.”

Niall Weldon, School Completion Programme Dhun Dealgan and Chairperson of the Dundalk ACT added: 2I think it’s great that the parents receive recognition in a formal education setting such as DKIT. I think the programmes they have been trained in make a lasting positive effect on their children and families. I feel that any of these programmes show that parents aren’t in this on their own, that there are a lot of parents with similar issues and needs and the peer support that they get from one another is just outstanding.”