Irish Martial Arts Academy in Dundalk hosts Awards Night

The Irish Martial Arts Academy(IMMA) in Dundalk held its Awards Night in the Carnbeg Hotel last Saturday February 23.

A great night was had by all with a dinner and disco taking place, along with the awards ceremony.

IMAA provides kids and adult classes in kickboxing, k1, self defence, extreme forms as well as in the use of weapons.

Sensei Eamon Lawlor has been training for 26 years and is a world champion, a national forms champion and a national weapons champion.

He was also National Forms and Weapons Coach for the national governing body For Kickboxing In Ireland (KBI) and was inducted into the WOMAA Hall of fame for instructor of the year.

He is also a fully qualified personal training instructor and gym instructor (FitCert).

