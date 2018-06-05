GALLERY: ‘Fun in the sun’ at Realt Na Mara Sports Day

The Réalt na Mara annual Sports Day took place on Tuesday May 29th last in the basking sunshine at the Seán O’Mahony’s pitch.

The GAA club very kindly allowed the school to use their facilities for the day due to their close community links.

Children from junior infants to 6th class had a wonderful day and took part in a number of events such as sack races, musical doughnuts, mini golf, a high jump competition, fun on inflatables, races and penalty shoot outs – to name but a few.

Principal Phil McCaul was delighted with the highly successful day which wouldn’t have happened without the support of the whole school community.

On behalf of the staff and parents of Réalt na Mara, he would like to extend a huge thanks to the Parents Association for their selfless work and organisation of manpower at Sports Day, which ensured that the day was a resounding success.