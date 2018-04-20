PICTURES: Launch night of new-look Dundalk Democrat

Riva Brasserie on Earl Street - the ancestral home of The Democrat - was the venue for the launch night of the new-look Dundalk Democrat on Tuesday night.

Current and former staff were joined by local councillors, politicians and readers for a night of fond reflections on the past and bold new plans for the future of Dundalk's favourite paper.

Speaking on the night, Managing Editor David Lynch thanked everyone for attending, while also giving an insight into the new-look and the brand new sections in the newspaper.

Check out our gallery by photographer Arthur Kinahan above.

Pick up your copy of the new look Dundalk Democrat, in shops this week. With a fresh, new look and great sections including Dundalk Life and All Our Yesterdays - plus the best sports section around - don't miss your chance to read the Dundalk Democrat. Available in all good shops and newsagents.