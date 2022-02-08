Search

08 Feb 2022

Junior Eurovision is back! Applications are now open for 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Feb 2022 12:47 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Do you have a great singing voice? Are you between the ages of 9 and 14 years?

This is your chance!

Adare Productions are putting a call out for talented young singers who will be aged between 9 and 14 years this Autumn. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a talented youngster or group to represent Ireland at an international level. 

The Irish heats will take place this April in RTÉ studios in Dublin. The winner will go on to represent Ireland at the JUNIOR EUROVISION Song Contest 2022.

With over 7.5 million viewers across Europe the show is something spectacular to be a part of. 

In 2021, 14-year-old Maiú Levi Lawlor flew the flag for Ireland in Paris, wowing Europe with his song ‘Saor’.

This year, could it be you? 

To enter all you need is an amazing singing voice, there is no original song necessary! Applications are open to solos, duets and groups of up to a maximum of 6 people. The closing date for entries is March 6 2022. 

To apply all you need is a 40 second clip of the applicant singing.

Apply now at www.tg4.ie/junioreurovision

For further information contact Adare Productions on 083 1322683. Email: junioreurovision@adareproductions.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media