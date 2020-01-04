LISTEN | Ciarán Byrne reflects on his first Louth appearance since 2013 and questionable attire

Ciarán Byrne made his first appearance for Louth in six-and-a-half years on Saturday as The Wee County bowed out of O'Byrne Cup contention.

The St. Mochta's man was introduced as a second half substitute in the 1-13 to 0-11 defeat to Westmeath, who booked their place in the competition's last four as a result.

Afterwards, Caoimhín Reilly caught up with Byrne to discuss his return, as well as his questionable selection of attire!

Listen above!