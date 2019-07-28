Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship

LISTEN | 'We need to get into the quarter-finals of the senior championship every year...' - Pat's manager Paddy White

Caoimhín Reilly, at St. Brigid's Park, Dowdallshill

St. Patrick's progressed to the last eight of the Anchor Tours SFC last night with victory over Sean O'Mahony's in Dowdallshill.

Cathal Grogan top-scored for the Lordship men as they put themselves into tonight's quarter-final draw.

Afterwards, Caoimhín Reilly caught up with Pat's manager Paddy White.

Click here for match report.