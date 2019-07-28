Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship
LISTEN | 'We need to get into the quarter-finals of the senior championship every year...' - Pat's manager Paddy White
Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship
St. Patrick's progressed to the last eight of the Anchor Tours SFC last night with victory over Sean O'Mahony's in Dowdallshill.
Cathal Grogan top-scored for the Lordship men as they put themselves into tonight's quarter-final draw.
Afterwards, Caoimhín Reilly caught up with Pat's manager Paddy White.
Click here for match report.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on