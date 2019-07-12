LISTEN | 'There is merit in grinding out a result' says David Reid after Mattock see off Cooley in IFC

David Reid kicked six points as Mattock Rangers ground their way to a three-point win over Cooley Kickhams in the opening round of the CTI Business Solutions IFC in Stabannon Friday night.

The Collon men were neck-and-neck with Kickhams for much of the contest, before pulling away towards the close to book a tie with Naomh Fionnbarra next weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MATCH REPORT

Afterwards, Democrat sports editor Caoimhín Reilly caught up with forward Reid to get his take on the affair.

Listen at the link under the picture above!