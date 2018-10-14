CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
LISTEN | Victorious Mochta's manager Seamus McGahon thought he was 'going to have a heart attack' during today's IFC final
St. Mochta's ended a 37-year wait on the Seamus Flood Cup this afternoon against St. Fechin's in a final thriller at The Grove.
Their manager, Seamus McGahon, caught up with The Democrat's Caoimhín Reilly after the match.
