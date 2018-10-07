Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship

LISTEN | An emotional Young Irelands' Kieran Maguire says their goal is to now reach senior football after today's junior final win

Dundalk Young Irelands claimed the Christy Bellew Cup this afternoon with a 1-4 to 0-6 win over Glyde Rangers in Dowdallshill.

The Democrat caught up with Irelands' selector - and clubman to the core - Kieran Maguire post-match.

See above!