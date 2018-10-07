Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
LISTEN | An emotional Young Irelands' Kieran Maguire says their goal is to now reach senior football after today's junior final win
Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
Dundalk Young Irelands claimed the Christy Bellew Cup this afternoon with a 1-4 to 0-6 win over Glyde Rangers in Dowdallshill.
The Democrat caught up with Irelands' selector - and clubman to the core - Kieran Maguire post-match.
See above!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on