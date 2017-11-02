VIDEO | Good Samaritan cleans up Louth shop after it is attacked by vandals

The search is on for the Good Samaritan who cleaned up a shop which was vandalised on Monday.



The shopfront of Kearney's in Ardee had been targeted in the early hours of the Bank Holiday.

"A group of vandals decided to pull up the flowers and throw them down the street in front of our shop in the early hours of the Bank Holiday Monday, leaving the shopfront and footpath in a complete mess.

"After looking at the CCTV from the shopfront being vandalised, we came across this - a young gentleman who tidied up the mess and re-potted the flowers!

"Store owner Thomas has left a voucher in the shop for him as a thank you gesture so if anyone knows him or can contact him please do!"