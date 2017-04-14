School art works competition at Creative Spark in Dundalk

Creative Spark has announced its 2017 School Print Competition.

They would love if any school and students could get creative and contribute some art works.

This year theme is “Irish Mammals”. The competition accepts applicants in the following age groups: 11-13, 14-18 years. Entries much be submitted to Creative Spark Print Studio. Creative Spark, Clontgora, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Co Louth. Entries to be received by 4:00 pm on 5th May 2017

Creative Spark is also holding a Screen-Printing competition for third level students. Prizes include free print studio membership, so get your work into Creative Spark Print Studio by 5th June to be in with a chance to win.