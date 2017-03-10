Host of events coming up at Creative Spark in Dundalk

On March 25th Creative Spark will hold training in Free Motion Embroidery, this training will teach people the skill to drawing with a sewing machine and create embroidered works of art.

If fabric isn’t your medium why not try our Screen-Printing on Saturday April 1 or Ceramics – Decorating with Slips training on Saturday April 29.

Creative spark is also a place to learn and grow your own business. We have Enterprise training in Creative Spark such as Social Media Workshop on Tuesday 21, Photography Workshop for Retailers on Tuesday 28 and Writing a Business Plan Thursday 30 are all taking place this month in Creative Spark. Lunch and Learn take place on the last Thursday of every month. This is a great opportunity to network and meet people within the creative industries.

Creative Spark is a centre for creativity and innovation, launched in October 2012 with the goal of providing dedicated creative training and workspace facilities for new and established enterprises in County Louth.

If you have any enquiries or would like to book a place on any of the training please contact Creative Spark on 042 938 5720, visit our website Creative Spark or email hello@creativespark.ie