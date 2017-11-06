Three Dundalk players make Soccer Republic Team of the Season

Three Dundalk players have been named on the Soccer Republic Team of the Season.

Analysts Pat Morley, Brian Kerr and Stuey Byrne announced the selection on tonight's season-ending broadcast. The Lilywhites' top-scorer David McMillan, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy were named in a side dominated by representatives from Cork City.

Controversial goalkeeper Mark McNulty pips Cup final Man of the Match Gary Rogers to the place between the sticks - Rogers kept the most clean sheets in the league in addition to yesterday's Aviva performance. While the omission of Niclas Vemmelund is another hugely contentious decision.

And the 2017 Airtricity League Premier Division team of the season is... #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/39yVNE1yEt November 6, 2017

Soccer Republic Team of the Season: Mark McNulty (Cork City); Derek Pender (Bohemians), Alan Bennett (Cork City), Ryan Delaney (Cork City), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers); Karl Sheppard (Cork City), Patrick McEleney (Dundalk FC), Conor McCormack (Cork City), Michael Duffy (Dundalk FC); David McMillan (Dundalk FC), Seán Maguire (Cork City)

Thoughts?