Dundalk FC legends match to go ahead on Saturday week

A Dundalk FC legends select will play against Doolargy Allstars over-35's on Saturday week, November 11 in aid of Cuidigh Linn.

Dundalk FC icons Tom McNulty, Dessie Gorman, Martin Lawlor and Mick Doohan are among the players set to take part, as are ex-Lilywhite number ones Steve Williams and Peter Cherrie.

The match will take place on the Muirhevnamor Astro Pitch with refreshments to be served in the Avenue Inn. Kick-off is 3pm.

Cuidigh Linn are a community service provider for old people. All funds raised will go towards their continued support of the local community.