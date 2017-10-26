Louth GAA name 2017 Player of the Year award winners

Louth GAA have named their award winners ahead of next month's awards ceremony.

Here's the list of the respective winners:

Senior Football - Bevan Duffy (St. Fechin's)

Senior Hurling - Patrick Lynch (St. Fechin's)

Junior Football - William Woods (Naomh Fionnbarra)

U21 Football - Hugh Osborne (Naomh Fionnbarra)

Minor Football - Dan Corcoran (Geraldines)

Dermot Clarke Hall of Fame Award - Jim McArdle (Roche Emmets)

Geraghty Perpetual Award - Jim Thornton (Cooley Kickhams)