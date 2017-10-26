Louth GAA
Louth GAA name 2017 Player of the Year award winners
Louth GAA
Bevan Duffy. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Louth GAA have named their award winners ahead of next month's awards ceremony.
Here's the list of the respective winners:
Senior Football - Bevan Duffy (St. Fechin's)
Senior Hurling - Patrick Lynch (St. Fechin's)
Junior Football - William Woods (Naomh Fionnbarra)
U21 Football - Hugh Osborne (Naomh Fionnbarra)
Minor Football - Dan Corcoran (Geraldines)
Dermot Clarke Hall of Fame Award - Jim McArdle (Roche Emmets)
Geraghty Perpetual Award - Jim Thornton (Cooley Kickhams)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on