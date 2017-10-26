Potential overhaul of Louth GAA leagues could be determined tonight

The annual Louth GAA Football Fixtures forum will take place in Darver Centre of Excellence at 7:30pm tonight.

Much of the seminar is expected to entail discussion around two pressing issues - 1. The structures of the adult leagues and 2. The underage grades moving forward (U21/U18/U17).

The current adult league structure, which involves promotion and relegation between Divisions Three and Four, is a topical issue at present with some clubs' first teams having been overtaken by the secondary outfits of other clubs.

Another pressing concern regards the newly appointed U17 and U20 grades to replace the incumbent inter-county U18 and U21 competitions.

With the new formats set to debut in 2018, it remains to be seen if Louth will adopt a similar approach and move to the U17/U20 format. A decision is likely to be made on this at Thursday night's meeting, which will be led by County Board chairman Des Halpenny.

The Hurling forum will take place at a later date, while in an open letter to clubs, seen by The Democrat, Halpenny stressed that the only underage matters to be discussed tonight will pertain to the new age groups. Any other issues must be brought to the Minor Board for consultation.