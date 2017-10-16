Hession wins Sunday's Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Shane Hession was the winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition when he shot a fine score of 42pts to win by two points from a group of players on 40pts.

Hession, who plays off five, opened with six successive pars before a birdie four at the seventh earned him four points to bring his total to 18pts and further pars at the eighth and ninth saw him complete the front nine in one under par gross for a total of 22pts.

After a par at the 10th his first bogey on the day came on the par four, index two, 11th but a birdie at the next kept his gross score under par and he parred the remaining six holes to finish with a gross score of 71 and a points score of 42pts.

Clem Walsh (5), Peter Rogers (1), Michael Hamilton (15) and Demot McKenna (22) all scored 40pts and Hamilton and Walsh took the Category Two and Three prizes respectively while Walshe took Category One from Rogers after the drawing of lots. Rogers had the consolation of posting the day’s best gross score of 39pts.

Congratulations to Mark Coan who had a hole in one at the fifth on Sunday,

There will be juvenile group lessons on Sunday October 22 and 29 with classes from 2pm to 3pm and 3pm to 4pm. A Halloween Camp has also been organised for the school mid-term from November 1 to 3 with a morning camp from 10am-12noon and 1pm to 3pm. Please contact the Pro Shop (042) 9322102 for any further details and/or to book.

The second Last Person Standing competition of the season will start on October 28. Entries are now being taken in the bar.

The Restaurant will close on Mondays from October 16 to March 4 with the exception of Bank Holidays and will open from 10am to 7pm on Tuesdays, 11am to 7pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am to 8.30am on Sundays. Closing times may vary occasionally.

Sunday, October 15 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Shane Hession (5) 42pts. Category 1(0-11): Clem Walshe (5) 40/17/11/6/4/2 pts (lottery), Peter Rogers (1) 40pts*. Category 2 (12-17): Michael Hamilton (15) 40pts, Aaron Waite (12) 39/20pts. Category 3 (18-28): Dermot McKenna (22) 40pts, Larry Witherow (24) 39pts. Best Gross: Peter Rogers 39pts. CSS: Non-Qualifying.