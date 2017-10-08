11-goal Rock advance in Tully Cup

Tully Cup Round One

Grove Rangers 0 Rock Celtic 11

Rock Celtic hit the net eleven times to dispatch Grove Rangers in the opening round of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup in Drogheda on Sunday morning

Six different players got on the scoresheet with hat-tricks apiece for Jamie McCaul and Brendan Rogers, while centre-half Conor Rafferty scored twice.

Despite being down on numbers, Paudie Gollogley's team found the going straight-forward almost from the off with Des McKeown putting them ahead early in the match.

And first-half goals were to follow from Rafferty, McCaul and Rogers as the Rock went to the break 4-0 in front.

McCaul and Rogers brought up their three-goal salvos with a brace each in the second-half, while Derek Delany and Paddy Reilly helped bring their winning margin into double figures.

Delany's goal was particularly noteworthy as the veteran jinked his way into a shooting position before delicating finishing to the net.

The victory brings Rock's unbeaten run in league and cup competitions to five matches ahead of Friday night's Division One top of the table clash with Athboy at Sandy Lane.

Rock Celtic: Shane McCoy; Liam McDonnell, Gary Lennon, Conor Rafferty, Odhran Duffy; Brendan Rogers, Derek Delany, Paddy Reilly, Aidan Curtin; Des McKeown, Jamie McCaul

Subs: Mark Hannah, Robert Cosgrove, Paudie Gollogley