Classico's, Exiles and Avenue Rovers win Dundalk Tuborg Pool League matches

There were wins for Commercial Classico's and the Commercial Exiles in Division One of the Tuborg Pool League this week.

The Classico's claimed a home victory over Blue Anchor, despite the visitors going ahead when World and European Junior champion Cormac Kerr defeated Justin McArdle 2-1. The scores were level at two apiece before Dominic O'Connor produced his brilliant best to defeat JP Toner and seal a 3-2 win.

The Exiles also claimed a 3-2 victory from their fixture with Uncle Tom's Cream where Paul Ruane, captain Liam Johnston and Glen Duffy scored individual wins. Duffy's final match victory over Gerry Reenan completed the victory.

Elsewhere, Avenue Rovers travelled to play Castle Bar Rejects and the visitors raced into a 4-0 lead with wins for Wayne Rogers, Pat Brady, Paul Kelly and Alan Thompson. David McQuillan beat John Dugdale 2-1 in the last match to leave the final score 4-1 in favour of Avenue Rovers.

In Division 2A, Cluskey’s entertained Uncle Tom’s Heroes and it was the home that started best when their captain Seamus Conroy was on top form to beat Darren McArdle 2-0. That set the tone for a comfortable night as Cluskey's prevailed 4-1.

Avenue Warriors travelled to play Commercial Destroyers and claimed a 4-1 win, while Rosewood Windmill took the spoils away from their meeting with Mrs Soraghan's Boys, completing a remarkable 3-2 win having lost the opening two matches. Richie Keeley returned to form to defeat Robbie Lynch in the decider.

Harry's Heroes won the Bridge Street derby with Bennett's in Division 2B, Sean's Tavern overcame Ferguson's with Tony O'Hare winning the deciding game and Boylesport's defeated the Avenue Avengers 4-1.

Fixtures 16th October

Tuborg Cup

Commercial Classico’s v Castle Bar Rejects

Harry’s Heroes v Rosewood Windmill

Des Denning Cup

Boylesport’s v Cluskey’s

Bennett’s v Commercial Exiles