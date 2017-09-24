Senior Hurling Championship Final
WATCH | The final minutes of today's Louth Senior Hurling final
Moninne go wild at the full-time whistle
Naomh Moninne celebrate with the Paddy Kelly Cup. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Naomh Moninne claimed their first Louth Senior Hurling Championship title in seven-years this afternoon.
Here's the final three-minutes of their match with St. Fechin's
Hurling final https://t.co/jwlobUNhKW— Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) September 24, 2017
