Senior Hurling Championship Final

WATCH | The final minutes of today's Louth Senior Hurling final

Moninne go wild at the full-time whistle

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH | The final minutes of today's Louth Senior Hurling final

Naomh Moninne celebrate with the Paddy Kelly Cup. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Naomh Moninne claimed their first Louth Senior Hurling Championship title in seven-years this afternoon.

Here's the final three-minutes of their match with St. Fechin's