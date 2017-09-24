Geoghegan stars as Moninne win first SHC title in 7 years

Senior Hurling Championship final

Naomh Moninne 0-16 St. Fechin's 0-14

Naomh Moninne are Louth Senior Hurling Championship for the first time since 2010.

And just like they started their championship campaign, Brian Brady’s deservedly overcame holders St. Fechin's.

It was a disjointed contest in many ways, but one the Black and Amber shaded in general play and in Ronan Geoghegan they had the game’s most valuable player. His ruthless application from deadballs was the difference. Eight, half of his side's entire total, came from the stick of the wing-forward

After a seven-year gap without a crown, St. Fechin's understandably could not match the hunger of the Dundalk side on the day. Paddy Lynch tried in vain to get his out of sorts side going, but when the draw was on the cards, Diarmuid Murphy rose to the occasion and Feidhelm Joyce powered through to seal the game.

Naomh Moninne: Paul Delaney; Paul Challoner, Chris Lennon, Andrew McArdle; Matthew Fee, Oisín Drumm, Diarmuid Murphy (0-2); Darren O’Hanrahan, Feidhelm Joyce (0-1); Ronan Geoghan (0-8, seven frees and one '65), John Martin (0-2), Philip Englishby; David Yore (0-1), Andrew Mackin (0-1), Tadhg Moore

Subs: Niall Cafferkey (0-1) for C Lennon (23 mins), Collins Connolly for T Noone (55mins), John Carter for J Martin (57 mins), S Rafferty for A McArdle (58 mins), Donal Connolly for D Yore (60 mins)

St. Fechin's: Stephen Hackett; Robert Moynagh, Darren McDonnell, Barry Devlin; Wayne Tracey, Cathal Ryan, Oisín Byrne; Donal Ryan, Ian Connor; Paddy Lynch (0-8, six frees and one '65), Seaghán Conneely (0-1), Niall Devlin (0-2); David Stephenson, John Crosbie (0-1), Michael Ryan (0-2)

Subs: Cormac McAuley for W Tracey (41 mins), Paul Matthew for J Crosbie (41 mins), Paddy McCormack for D Stephenson (47 mins), Liam Ryan for R Moynagh (62 mins)

Referee: Jason McAndrew