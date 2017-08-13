Quigley and Conlon fire O'Connell's into IFC last four

Intermediate Football Championship

O'Connell's 1-15 St. Kevin's 0-9

The O’Connells put their hands up as contenders for the Intermediate Championship after strolling to victory over St. Kevin's in Dunleer on Saturday evening.

Robert Quigley, a returnee from London, and Niall Conlon were in devastating form for the winners. The pair combined for 1-11 of the Castlebellingham side’s total as the O'Connell's ensured they were the first team to book their place in the last four.

St. Kevin's struggled throughout having gone scoreless for 27 minutes at one stage. Credit to Paddy Bates though, he had his homework done as James Clerkin and Jason Carroll united to double mark Kevin's talisman Cian Callan and without that outlet, the Philipstown men failed to get a foothold in the game.

Eight-points up at the break and in full control, the O’Connell's took their foot off the gas and while they slumbered, Kit Henry's outfit halved the deficit.

However, Quigley halted any chance of a comeback with a goal of ruthless efficiency and his accomplice, Conlon, followed up from play to place a comprehensive gloss on the full-time scoreboard.

O’Connell's: Stuart Reynolds; Jason Carroll, Michael Cairns, James Clerkin; Conor Culligan, Salem Rafaie, Keith Woods; Dean Stanfield (0-1), Ciarán O’Brien; Stuart Osbourne (0-1), Jackie Agnew, Emmet Byrne (0-1); Robert Quigley (1-4, 0-3 frees), Niall Conlon (0-7, three frees), Seán Connolly (0-1)

Subs: Conor McGuill for Culligan (48), Paul McKeever (0-1) for Connolly (48), Seán Cairns for O’Brien (52)

St. Kevin’s: Conor Callan; Barry Byrne, Conor McCullough, Enda McKenna; Thomas Gregory, Dylan Maher, Liam Boylan; Lee Crosbie, Andrew Campbell; Aaron Roche, Aidan Craven, Paul Duff (0-2); Seanie Crosbie (0-3, one '45), Karl Martin (0-1), Cian Callan (0-3, frees)

Subs: Patrick Duff for Byrne (14), Patrick Clarke for Craven (18), Aaron Khan for Roche (HT), Darren McMullen for Duff (45)

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)