Six of the best for Shamrocks U14s

Shamrocks proved to be too strong for St Dominic's in this U14 Premier Division game in Fatima on Sunday morning.

This was a fixture that, on paper at least, looked like it would be a close encounter. Previous matches between the two sides had been tight affairs and there was no reason to suggest that it wouldn’t be the same again this time around.

In the end, however, Shamrocks ran away with it with three players, Dara Akinade, Oran Byrne and Callum Casey all scoring two goals each.

The home side attacked from the outset but it was St Dominic's who came closest to scoring in the sixth minute when Conal Brady played a one-two with Rory Kirk before being denied by Thomas Mulligan at the expense of a corner.

Shamrocks took the lead on 19 minutes when they swiftly turned defence into attack. A clearance down the left found Oran Byrne and he drifted past his marker before firing past St Dominic's netminder Conor Boyle.

Byrne doubled his own and his team’s tally for the day seven minutes later when he slid home a cross from the right at the near post.

The Fatima side made it 3-0 seven minutes before the break when Dara Akinade’s powerful strike flew into the roof of the net.

The second period was still in the opening minute when Rory Kirk weaved his way in from the right flank and fired narrowly wide of the Shamrocks post.

The hosts soon regained control of the game and Jack McKay was twice denied by two brilliant saves from St Dominic's goalkeeper Conor Boyle.

Shamrocks were dominant in most areas around the pitch and it became four-nil when Luke Markey’s free-kick was slotted home by Akinade.

Despite the four-goal deficit, St Dominic's refused to give up with Kyle McFadden, Conal Brady and Killian Rooney battling for every ball.

It was the hosts, though, who finished strongly with Callum Casey adding two more goals in the closing minutes to complete the scoring.

Shamrocks: Thomas Mulligan, Sam Reilly, Barry Griffin, Cillian Carroll, Dara Akinade, Killian McKay, Shane Moran, Jack McKay, Mark McArdle, Callum Casey, Luke Markey, Oran Byrne, Gareth O’Hare.

St Dominic's: Conor Boyle, Alex Hill, Kyle McFadden, Eoin McKenna, Conal Brady, Pauric McGee, Rory Kirk, Killian Rooney, Kyle Schwaro , James Bodunrin, Michael Rooney, Jamie Lee Quilton .

Referee: Colm McConville.