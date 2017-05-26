Dundalk do the business in Inchicore

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division:

St. Patrick's Athletic 0-2 Dundalk

Michael Duffy and David McMillan got on the scoresheet as Dundalk picked up their fourth win from five league games, against St. Patrick's Athletic tonight.

Duffy opened the scoring on 21 minutes, striking a 20 yard free-kick to St. Pats keeper Conor O'Malley's left in stunning style.

'21: @stpatsfc 0-1 @DundalkFC. Michael Duffy strikes a free-kick in stunning style to the top corner of the net. — Democrat Sport (@DemocratSport) May 26, 2017

The goal was all Stephen Kenny's men had deserved and had they taken a bigger lead to the break; the hosts could hardly have argued.

Patrick McEleney, Duffy and Stephen O'Donnell, one of two changes from the side who drew with Derry City on Tuesday night, all had efforts which forced O'Malley in to action.

The Dubliners began the second-period the brighter, without giving Gary Rogers much to deal with before Dundalk regained the ascendancy as the half progressed.

Duffy and McEleney were playing great stuff, however, it was McMillan who was to grab the second when he controlled beautifully on his chest before spinning away and shooting to the bottom corner, on 68 minutes.

'68: @stpatsfc 0-2 @DundalkFC. Davy Mac will score for you!!! David McMillan's ninth league goal of the season — Democrat Sport (@DemocratSport) May 26, 2017

Further chances were to come for the champions with Duffy and McMillan stretching a tiring St. Pats rear-guard. Although, there were to be no more majors as the Lilywhites comfortably saw the game out.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Conor O’Malley; Michael Barker, Gavin Peers, Rory Feely, Ian Bermingham; Patrick Cregg Graham Kelly 65), Lee Desmond (Alex O’Hanlon 74); Kurtis Byrne (Conan Byrne 80), Darragh Markey, JJ Lunney; Christy Fagan

Subs not used: Barry Murphy (gk), Sam Verdon, Josh O’Hanlon, Billy Dennehy

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Paddy Barrett, Niclas Vemmelund, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Stephen O’Donnell (Robbie Benson 51); Michael Duffy (Conor Clifford 87), Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGrath; David McMillan (Ciaran Kilduff 84)

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Brian Gartland, Seán Hoare, Thomas Stewart

Referee: Seán Grant