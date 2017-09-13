Rugby Union
Dundalk RFC open their campaign this weekend
The Mill Road men are aiming to return to the senior ranks
David Whatley (Dundalk RFC) in action against Enniscorthy RFC at the Mill Road in February. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk RFC start their Leinster League Division 1A campaign in Wexford this weekend.
Mike Walls' side play their old foes Enniscorthy RFC at Ross Road on Saturday with kick-off down for 3pm.
Dundalk's seconds face the same opposition at 1:30pm.
The Mill Road men have installed Enda Murphy as captain for the 2017/18 season where they will hope to secure a return to the senior ranks after relegation two-seasons ago.
De La Salle Palmerstown will provide the opposition in the team's first home game on Saturday week, September 23rd.
