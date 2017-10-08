Fergal Harte wins Sunday's Singles Stableford

Fergal Harte was the winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition with the six handicapper compiling a super round of 42pts to win by three-points. His gross round of 36pts was also the best gross score of the day.

Harte scored at every hole and his round was made up of two four-point holes, six three pointers, six two pointers and four one pointers.

The two four pointers were courtesy of birdies at the par four third and par five seventh where he had shots and contributed to a front nine score of 22pts which also included three point pars at the fourth and eighth.

He shot 20pts over the back nine and the key to that score was four successive three point holes as he birdied the par three 13th and par four 14th and then parred the low index par four 15th and 16th.

That left him three points clear of the field with Cathal Muckian (10), Anthony O’Donoghue (14) and Seamus Kelly (18) all shooting 39pts and claiming the three category prizes for their efforts.

The Clermont Corale will perform a concert in Dundalk Golf Club on Friday, October 20 at 8pm. Admission is €15 and all proceeds from the night will go towards the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. Tickets are available in the Bar. Dinner can be arranged separately by contacting the Restaurant .

Sunday, October 8 - Singles Stableford - Overall: Fergal Harte (6) 42pts. Category 1 (0-11): Cathal Muckian (10) 39pts, Conall Murdock (6) 38/20pts. Category 2 (12-16): Anthony O’Donoghue (14) 39pts. Brian Gaughran (13) 38/19pts. Category 3 (17-28): Seamus Kelly (18) 39pts, Sean Taaffe (19) 37/21pts. Best Gross: Fergal Harte 36pts. CSS: 36pts.