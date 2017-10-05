WINNER: Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week
Congratulations to local simming duo Patrick Harmon and Donal Carthy who have been crowned this week's Dundalk Democrat Sports Persons of the Week.
Well done lads!
Patrick and Donal were part of a hundred strong group of Irish swimmers who celebrated National Swimming Day by breaking a world record last Friday. Harmon recorded a time of (28.50 seconds) and Carthy (29.70 seconds).
